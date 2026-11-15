Rugby-Scotland edge Australia 15-12 in Nations Championship

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 22:50 IST
Rugby-Scotland edge Australia 15-12 in Nations Championship

Scotland ​held on for ​a narrow ‌15-12 win ​over Australia in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield ‌on Sunday, deepening the gloom for next year's World Cup hosts. Both sides scored ‌two tries in an attritional and ‌error-ridden battle that featured few moments of quality and a scoreless spell lasting more than ⁠45 ​minutes.

Matt Fagerson ⁠and Jack Dempsey went over for Scotland in ⁠the opening 27 minutes and Finn Russell ​added a conversion for a 12-5 ⁠halftime lead. Russell's penalty stretched the advantage to 15-5 ⁠with ​six minutes remaining, before Max Jorgensen crossed in the final minute ⁠and Ben Donaldson converted. Australia had opened ⁠their ⁠account through winger Harry Potter's first-half try.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ‌Cape ‌Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)

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