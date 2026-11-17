The Democratic Republic of the Congo is confronting an increasingly severe food emergency, with the number of people facing acute hunger projected to reach a record 30.3 million in the first half of 2027. Behind the worsening figures lies a convergence of armed conflict, displacement, rising food prices and disease outbreaks that is weakening household survival mechanisms while stretching humanitarian assistance beyond its capacity to meet growing needs.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis projects that 30.3 million people will experience Crisis levels of acute food insecurity or worse between January and June 2027, compared with 26.5 million during the corresponding period in 2026. The deterioration is particularly pronounced among those facing Emergency conditions, whose numbers are expected to increase from 3.6 million in late 2026 to 4.2 million in early 2027.

The World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) warn that humanitarian assistance is failing to keep pace. Their assessment describes an emergency in which conflict-related disruption is combining with declining purchasing power, damaged agricultural livelihoods and pressure on essential health services.

Hunger Is Spreading Beyond Congo's Conflict Frontlines

Eastern Congo remains the centre of the country's most acute food insecurity, but the geographical spread of hunger reveals a broader deterioration. More than 11 million people across North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri are projected to experience Crisis conditions or worse during the first six months of 2027, reflecting the cumulative pressure of insecurity, displacement and disrupted economic activity.

Nine territories are expected to face Emergency-level food insecurity. They include Djugu in Ituri; Lubero, Masisi and Oïcha in North Kivu; and Fizi, Kalehe, Mwenga, Shabunda and Walungu in South Kivu. Such classifications indicate exceptionally severe difficulties in meeting food requirements and underline the urgency of reaching communities whose livelihoods have been repeatedly disrupted.

Yet the emergency cannot be understood solely through the eastern conflict zones. Significant proportions of populations in Tanganyika, Maniema, Kasaï, Haut-Lomami, Lomami, Kwango and Haut-Uele are also experiencing serious food insecurity. Barriers to markets, weakened purchasing power, interrupted cultivation and security-related shocks are placing households under pressure across a wider geographical area.

The expansion illustrates how food insecurity can extend beyond locations experiencing the most intense disruption. Restricted market access and rising prices can undermine household consumption even where food remains available. Families with limited incomes face growing difficulties purchasing sufficient supplies, while agricultural disruption reduces their ability to meet needs through their own production.

Nearly 29 million people are expected to experience Crisis-level food insecurity or worse between September and December 2026. The subsequent projected increase indicates that the emergency is not confined to a temporary deterioration. Instead, households are entering 2027 with increasingly constrained options for obtaining food, earning income and sustaining agricultural production.

Disease Outbreaks Are Turning Food Insecurity Into a Wider Survival Crisis

Hunger is becoming more difficult to address because affected households face simultaneous threats to health and livelihoods. Ebola, alongside mpox, cholera and other disease outbreaks, is adding pressure to communities already struggling with displacement, food prices and limited access to essential services.

Disease outbreaks can interrupt farming activities, restrict movement and increase household expenditure. For families with already weakened purchasing power, additional health-related costs further constrain spending on food. Movement restrictions can also complicate access to farmland and markets, reinforcing economic difficulties associated with insecurity.

Children under five face particularly serious consequences from the interaction between acute malnutrition and inadequate health services. Poor access to safe water, sanitation and medical care increases their vulnerability, while stretched health systems struggle to address overlapping needs. Food assistance alone cannot resolve these conditions when illness and inadequate basic services continue to undermine nutritional recovery.

The convergence also complicates humanitarian operations. Agencies must address immediate food shortages while supporting malnutrition prevention and treatment, maintaining health services and protecting access to clean water and sanitation. Each requirement competes for attention within an emergency response already struggling to match the scale of need.

Agricultural livelihoods represent another critical dimension. Families unable to cultivate land or maintain production lose more than their immediate food supply. Their capacity to recover becomes increasingly dependent on restoring farming activities, obtaining essential support and accessing markets. Humanitarian agencies are therefore emphasizing assistance ahead of critical planting seasons alongside immediate food distribution.

This combination creates a difficult operational balance. Emergency assistance must reach households experiencing severe deprivation, but interventions also need to preserve the activities that enable communities to produce food. Delays in agricultural support risk leaving affected families without adequate opportunities to rebuild livelihoods during important cultivation periods.

A Growing Emergency Tests Humanitarian Access and International Financing

The projected rise to 30.3 million people facing acute food insecurity places renewed pressure on the international humanitarian response. WFP, FAO, UNICEF and WHO are calling for coordinated financing and diplomatic engagement to expand food assistance, restore agricultural livelihoods, treat acute malnutrition and sustain essential public health services.

Funding alone, however, cannot guarantee effective assistance where insecurity obstructs operations. Humanitarian agencies need safe, rapid and unimpeded access to communities experiencing the most severe conditions. The four organizations have urged all parties to protect civilians, including children, and safeguard infrastructure and services essential to survival.

The challenge extends beyond delivering additional supplies. Food assistance, agricultural recovery, nutrition treatment and disease response must operate together in communities facing overlapping emergencies. When access is restricted or services are interrupted, the effectiveness of these interventions becomes increasingly difficult to sustain.

Donors consequently face urgent decisions about the timing and continuity of humanitarian financing. Assistance delivered ahead of planting seasons can support agricultural recovery, while sustained funding is necessary to maintain food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation interventions. Delayed or fragmented responses could leave severe consumption needs unresolved as the projected deterioration approaches.

The coming months will test whether humanitarian agencies can expand operations across the worst-affected territories while maintaining support in provinces beyond the eastern conflict zones. Changes in humanitarian access, disease-related disruption and agricultural activity will be crucial to determining how effectively assistance reaches vulnerable households.

With 4.2 million people projected to face Emergency-level hunger by early 2027, the immediate concern is no longer simply the widening reach of food insecurity. It is whether humanitarian financing, civilian protection and livelihood support can advance quickly enough to prevent an already severe emergency from deteriorating further.