Russian strikes cause new outages in six Ukrainian regions, official says
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight caused power outages in six Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Monday. The affected regions are Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Ternopil and Cherkasy.
In a Telegram post, Nekrasov said Russia carried out 116 deliberate attacks on Ukraine's energy and oil and gas infrastructure over the past week. A total of 161 incidents of damage to infrastructure were recorded.