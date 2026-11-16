Russian strikes cause new outages in six Ukrainian regions, official says

​Russian strikes ​on ‌Ukraine's energy infrastructure ​overnight caused power ‌outages in six Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem ‌Nekrasov said on Monday. The ‌affected regions are Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Ternopil ⁠and ​Cherkasy.

In ⁠a Telegram post, Nekrasov said ⁠Russia carried out ​116 deliberate attacks on Ukraine's ⁠energy and oil and ⁠gas infrastructure ​over the past week. A total ⁠of 161 incidents of damage ⁠to ⁠infrastructure were recorded.