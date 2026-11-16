Holding talks with Russia on Europe's security now would be premature, EU ministers say

Several European Union foreign ministers cautioned on Monday against discussing Europe's future security architecture with Moscow before a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, urging Europe not to fall into a Russian trap. Any such discussions must await a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine and depend on Moscow making ‌meaningful concessions, they said.

After Russia said on Friday it would be open to European countries taking part in peace talks if it saw ‌they genuinely intended to contribute to peace, EU leaders agreed that Europe's team would comprise non-EU member Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, and EU institutions. While there is agreement on who should take the lead, ministers from several other countries said the EU should focus for now on increasing support for Ukraine and questioned Russia's true desire to negotiate.

"The rules ⁠are working, ​but the problem is that Russia ⁠is breaking them," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told reporters at a monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. Referring to the prospect of entering talks on security with Russia now, ⁠Budrys said: "It provides a lot of chances for Russia to get something out of it. So we shouldn't fall into this trap."

Russian officials have called for ​a broad agreement on Europe's security architecture to be reached before specifics of the war in Ukraine are addressed. MORE EU SANCTIONS PLANNED

"What ⁠we need to see is a ceasefire to actually start the talks about anything else. We don't see that at the moment because it is (Russia) really escalating," EU foreign policy chief ⁠Kaja ​Kallas said, accusing Moscow of wanting to use the process as a pretext to continue the war. "They (Russia) are the aggressor. We need to see concessions from their side," she said.

As part of EU efforts to keep pressure on Moscow over the war, a new package of ⁠sanctions is being finalised and will be discussed later this week, said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, whose country holds the EU presidency. She said ⁠ministers in the immediate term ⁠would impose 113 new sanctions designations on Monday, including Russians blamed for cyberattacks and sabotage.

"Regardless of who is representing us in the talks, Russia is not interested in talks. So we need to get ourselves leverage," Swedish Foreign ‌Minister Maria Malmer ‌Stenergard said.