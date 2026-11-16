Somaliland briefly detains Americans accused of threatening national security 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:47 IST
Somaliland briefly detains Americans accused of threatening national security 

The national intelligence agency in the self-declared ​Republic of Somaliland said it ​had briefly detained five US ‌nationals ​who were threatening national security. The National Intelligence Agency of Somaliland (NIA) said in a post on X late on ‌Sunday that it had been monitoring the US nationals since they arrived and conducted a “lengthy investigation” into their activities.

It did not provide any details about their identities ‌or alleged actions in the Horn of Africa territory. NIA Director-General Jama Mohamoud ‌Egal, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, occupies a strategic location at ⁠the ​juncture of the Indian ⁠Ocean and Red Sea. Last December, Israel became the first country to recognise it as ⁠a sovereign state, and its government has been lobbying for recognition from additional countries, including ​the United States. According to a person familiar with the matter, the ⁠five Americans work for a company called Parallel Black. A November 4 letter seen by Reuters ⁠shows ​they were invited by Somaliland's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam to conduct feasibility studies for potential investments.

The person said the five Americans left ⁠Somaliland on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday afternoon. Parallel Black, which was registered ⁠less than two ⁠months ago in the US state of Delaware, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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