Risk of Torture Prompts UN Experts to Urge Thailand to Halt Five Uyghur Extraditions

Thailand must refuse to extradite five Uyghur men to China against their will because they face a real risk of serious and irreversible harm, UN experts have warned. The men have spent 12 years in detention in Thailand, including two whose confinement began during childhood. All five were convicted of attempting to escape detention, and two have completed their prison sentences and been transferred to immigration detention to await extradition.

The experts said returning the men could expose them to abuses documented by UN human rights mechanisms. Their warning draws on findings including the August 2022 assessment by the UN Human Rights Office, which documented arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and torture affecting Uyghurs in China. Those findings described mistreatment linked to ethnicity, culture, religion and the use of national security grounds.

Thai authorities announced in November 2025 that the men would face potential extradition rather than deportation, raising renewed concerns about their safety. Whether any extradition requests have been received, or what charges China might bring, remains unknown. The experts stressed that changing the process used to return someone does not remove Thailand's responsibility to protect them from serious human rights violations.

Protection from harm applies to extradition

International law prohibits transferring people to countries where they face a real risk of arbitrary deprivation of life, torture, cruel or degrading treatment, enforced disappearance or persecution, the experts said. Thailand's Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act also prohibits returns where substantial grounds indicate a risk of torture or enforced disappearance. The experts emphasized that non-refoulement, the obligation against such returns, applies to extradition and deportation, including when a person is accused of an offence.

UN experts have previously raised concerns about China's measures against terrorism and violent extremism and their impact on Uyghurs and other minorities. Those concerns include mass arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment, mass surveillance and compulsory re-education, alongside forced labour and restrictions on minority rights. Reports of deaths in custody add to the dangers that must be considered before any decision to return the men, they said.

Earlier forced returns leave unanswered questions

The five men belong to a group of more than 350 Uyghurs who fled China and were detained near Thailand's border in 2014. Thailand deported 109 members of that group to China in 2015, establishing a history of returns that informs the experts' concerns. In January 2025, China requested the return of another 45 Uyghurs, including these five men, allegedly for crossing borders illegally.

The experts stressed that international law guarantees everyone the right to leave their own country, including those whose departure authorities may challenge. Forty of the 45 were returned to China without their consent in February 2025, despite the experts' objections, and their fate and whereabouts remain unknown. Thai government monitoring of those returned has been largely ineffective, leaving unresolved questions about their safety and treatment.

Safe resettlement offers a way forward

Thailand's National Human Rights Commission concluded that the February deportations violated the obligation of non-refoulement and insisted that the remaining five men must not be returned. Years of detention have left the men largely cut off from contact with the outside world, with limited access to lawyers, relatives, civil society and UN officials. Poor conditions and prolonged isolation deepen concerns for men who have already spent a substantial part of their lives in custody.

The experts called on Thailand and other countries to cooperate in resettling the five men somewhere safe. Their appeal seeks protection from forced return and a safe country where the men would be protected from the serious risks identified in China. Having previously raised these concerns with both the Chinese and Thai governments, the experts urged Thailand to uphold its obligations and prevent further returns that could expose the men to irreparable harm.