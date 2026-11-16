Detention and Child Removal Policies Spur UN Call for Australia to Protect First Peoples

Australia must turn its commitments to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples into enforceable protections and meaningful control over decisions affecting their lives, a UN expert has urged. Albert K. Barume, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, issued the appeal after an official visit at the Australian Government's invitation. He warned that worsening incarceration and child removal policies are undermining First Peoples' rights and placing further pressure on families and communities.

Barume acknowledged the National Agreement on Closing the Gap and progress made in some Australian jurisdictions, recognizing commitments intended to address persistent inequalities. Fragmented laws, policy reversals and weak accountability continue to prevent those commitments from delivering consistent protection, he said. The central problem is a failure to implement existing recommendations, leaving rights vulnerable to changing governments and political priorities.

In his findings, Barume called for an enforceable national framework to put the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into practice. Such a framework should establish consistent standards across every jurisdiction, supported by independent monitoring and effective participation by First Peoples. Their rights need lasting legal protection that governments cannot leave dependent on political goodwill or discretionary programmes, he said.

Children need protection rooted in family and community

The high representation of First Peoples adults and children in detention raised particular alarm during the visit, alongside continuing high rates of Indigenous child removal. Taking children away from their families, communities and Country threatens relationships central to their identity, belonging and wellbeing. Barume called for culturally appropriate care, education, protection and family support that respond to children's needs and keep communities involved in their lives.

A national minimum age of criminal responsibility of at least 14 years, without exceptions, should form part of that response, the expert said. Investment should strengthen community-controlled prevention, diversion and legal assistance so children and families can access help through services connected to their communities. His recommendations also include fully implementing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle, strengthening family support and giving Indigenous Peoples genuine authority over child and family welfare systems.

Self-determination needs a lasting national voice

The rejection of the Voice in the 2023 referendum must not be treated as permission to deny Indigenous Peoples their rights, Barume warned. He called for a national representative body determined by First Peoples themselves and funded adequately to carry out its responsibilities. Meaningful self-determination requires First Peoples to shape the decisions affecting their communities through institutions they have chosen.

Nearly two decades after the National Apology to the Stolen Generations, Australia also needs a truth-telling and treaty-making process led by First Peoples, he said. That process must be protected from changing political priorities so communities can participate with confidence that the work will continue. Barume warned that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples feel they are approaching a new Stolen Generation, reflecting deep concerns about continuing child removals.

Community leadership needs authority and sustained funding

Persistent inequalities in housing, essential services, health, education and employment require a coordinated response with lasting support, according to the expert. He praised Aboriginal community-controlled organisations and youth-led initiatives for the work they are already doing within their communities. Governments should transfer meaningful decision-making authority and sustained resources to First Peoples' organisations so that community leadership can shape services and priorities.

Closing the Gap risks remaining an unfulfilled promise without this transfer of power and resources, Barume warned. His findings call for governments to connect national commitments with enforceable standards, accountable institutions and decisions led by First Peoples. He will present his report on the Australian visit to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2027.