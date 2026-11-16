Bangladesh: Chinmoy Krishna Das shifted to Dhaka Central Jail amid tight security 

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, has been transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka Central Jail. He was taken from Chattogram to Dhaka this morning (Monday) under tight security, local media reported. 

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:52 IST
Bangladesh: Chinmoy Krishna Das shifted to Dhaka Central Jail amid tight security 
Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das (File Photo/@hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, has been transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka Central Jail. He was taken from Chattogram to Dhaka this Monday morning under tight security, local media reported. The vehicle carrying him reached Dhaka Central Jail at around 10:00 am (local time). When asked about the reason for taking him from Chattogram to Dhaka, Iqbal Hossain, Superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail, said there is no specific reason; transferring prisoners from one jail to another is a routine procedure.

On November 26, 2024, clashes broke out in the Chattogram court area centring on the bail hearing of Das. During the incident, lawyer Saiful Islam was beaten and hacked to death. In connection with the incident, his father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case naming 31 individuals. Additionally, five more cases were filed over attacks on the police, obstructing official duties, assaults on lawyers and justice-seekers, and cocktail explosions.

On July 1, 2025, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet to the Chattogram court accusing 38 people, including Chinmoy Das. Later, after the plaintiff filed a naraji (no-confidence) petition against the charge sheet, the court accepted the charge sheet against 39 accused, including Sukanta Dutta, on August 25 of the same year. Currently, witness testimonies in the case are underway at the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Earlier, on October 31, 2024, Firoz Khan, the then-general secretary of Mohra Ward BNP under Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram city, filed a case at Kotwali Police Station against 19 people, including Das. The case was filed under the sedition law on charges of disrespecting the national flag. Firoz Khan was later relieved of his post from the BNP. Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, in connection with this case. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026