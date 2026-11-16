FACTBOX-EU expands Russia sanctions list by 145 names and entities

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:52 IST
FACTBOX-EU expands Russia sanctions list by 145 names and entities

The European Union added 145 more entities and ​individuals to its Russia sanctions list on Monday, including ​high-profile Russian business leaders, propagandists and a ‌major ​pro-Russian hacking group.

The designations include 50 Russian banks. The bloc has already listed more than 100 of Russia's 213 internationally connected lenders. Here are the key names and ‌justifications as described in the EU's Official Journal (OJ):

NOTABLE INDIVIDUALS SHADOW FLEET

REFINERIES, ENERGY COMPANIES BANKS

PROPAGANDISTS, HACKERS

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