UK fraud agency charges eight over London Capital & Finance collapse
Britain's fraud agency said on Monday it had charged eight individuals linked to the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 left more than 11,200 investors facing losses estimated at £251 million ($331.52 million). Six of them have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, while another individual has been charged with concealing criminal property, the Serious Fraud Office said. An eighth individual has been charged with conspiracy to defraud and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking.
All eight defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on December 7. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)