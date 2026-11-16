UK fraud agency charges eight over London Capital & Finance collapse

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:55 IST
UK fraud agency charges eight over London Capital & Finance collapse

​Britain's fraud ​agency said on ‌Monday it ​had charged eight individuals linked ‌to the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 ‌left more than 11,200 investors ‌facing losses estimated at £251 million ($331.52 million). Six of them have been charged with ⁠conspiracy ​to ⁠defraud, while another individual has been charged ⁠with concealing criminal property, the Serious ​Fraud Office said. An eighth individual ⁠has been charged with conspiracy to ⁠defraud ​and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking.

All eight ⁠defendants are due to appear at ⁠Westminster Magistrates' ⁠Court on December 7. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

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