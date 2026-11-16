​Britain's fraud ​agency said on ‌Monday it ​had charged eight individuals linked ‌to the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance, whose failure in 2019 ‌left more than 11,200 investors ‌facing losses estimated at £251 million ($331.52 million). Six of them have been charged with ⁠conspiracy ​to ⁠defraud, while another individual has been charged ⁠with concealing criminal property, the Serious ​Fraud Office said. An eighth individual ⁠has been charged with conspiracy to ⁠defraud ​and acting in contravention of a director disqualification undertaking.

All eight ⁠defendants are due to appear at ⁠Westminster Magistrates' ⁠Court on December 7. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)