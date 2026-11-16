Tennis-Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 20:03 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run 

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz powered ​past American Frances Tiafoe ​6-2 6-2 in just ‌over an ​hour at the ATP Finals on Monday to stretch his winning run to 10 matches. Tiafoe's ‌baseline game was no match for Alcaraz's power and movement, with the world number three dominant from the start following back-to-back titles in Vienna ‌and the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz has won three titles since returning to ‌the tour at the US Open after a break of nearly five months due to a wrist injury. The 2025 finalist quick charged into a 4-0 lead as ⁠the ​American world number ⁠eight was left looking helpless against Alcaraz' versatile play. In a near flawless first ⁠set, the Spaniard won 93% of points on his first serve and ​a perfect 100% on his second.

Before Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals ⁠debut, had time to react he was down a set and a break after ⁠half ​an hour. He did earn three break points at 3-2 but could not make them count with Alcaraz holding and breaking again ⁠after a superb rally and down-the-line winner to make it 5-2. He ⁠served out the ⁠set in the next game.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli faces Daniil Medvedev in the other group match on Monday ‌at the ‌season-ending tournament.

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