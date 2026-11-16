US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 1% at open as Nvidia woes weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings

The ​Nasdaq ​fell over ‌1% at ​the open on Monday as ‌investors remained wary ahead of Nvidia's earnings later this ‌week, with turbulence in ‌the AI trade showing no sign of easing.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial ​Average ⁠fell 80.5 points, or 0.15%, at ⁠the open to 52267.06. ​The S&P 500 fell ⁠47.7 points, or 0.63%, at the ⁠open ​to 7513.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠282.9 points, or 1.13%, to ⁠24853.35 ⁠at the opening bell.