US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 1% at open as Nvidia woes weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings
The Nasdaq fell over 1% at the open on Monday as investors remained wary ahead of Nvidia's earnings later this week, with turbulence in the AI trade showing no sign of easing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 52267.06. The S&P 500 fell 47.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 7513.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 282.9 points, or 1.13%, to 24853.35 at the opening bell.