EXPLAINER-What happens next as Sweden struggles to form a new government?

Two months after a narrow election victory, Sweden's centre-left parties are still locked in argument over ​how to share power. The centre-right hopes to return if they ​stumble, and an election re-run is also possible if the ‌deadlock ​persists. If either bloc can battle through and form a coalition, it would have a chance to define the contours of a new political landscape after decades of stable alliances were upended by the rise of the far-right Sweden ‌Democrats.

Without a deal, the country faces more political uncertainty. The parliamentary speaker will decide on what happens next on Tuesday. WHY IS A NEW GOVERNMENT TAKING SO LONG?

Centre-left talks are stalled on one main sticking point - the Centre Party's vetoing of the Left's demand for cabinet posts. There are also deeper divisions at play. The four parties ‌on the centre-left collectively won the most votes in the September 13 vote. But they actually campaigned separately and have very different ideological backgrounds.

The Social Democrats, in ‌pole position to head a new government, built the welfare state during an unprecedented 40 years in power from the 1930s to the 1970s, and have close ties to industry. The Centre Party is pro-business with rural roots.

The Left, formerly the communists, want higher taxes and more state control of the economy. They have struggled with accusations of antisemitism. The Green Party's climate agenda would be paid ⁠for by ​taxes on polluters and the rich.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Social ⁠Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson now has to persuade the Left — or the Centre Party — to back down and then thrash out a policy package.

If talks fail, analysts believe the Centre Party could switch ⁠allegiance and support a centre-right government headed by Ulf Kristersson, who has been prime minister for the last four years. However, the Centre has vetoed any cooperation with the far-right Sweden ​Democrats and Kristersson needs both parties to get a majority in parliament.

If the Centre Party refuses to soften its veto against the Left and Sweden ⁠Democrats, fresh elections will be held within three months. The speaker this month tasked Kristersson with forming a government after Andersson and the Centre leader lost votes to form cabinets. But with the Centre Party ⁠currently ​backing Andersson, Kristersson looks unlikely to win a Riksdag vote.

Four parliament votes on a new government can be held before elections are automatically called. WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Two key things that will not change, whoever wins, are Sweden's support for Ukraine and focus on rearmament. The key issues at stake include the climate, ⁠immigration, taxes and the role of the far right — a fraught issue across Europe.

Sweden shifted sharply right over the last four years and its climate policies went ⁠into reverse. The centre-left would likely focus ⁠more on phasing out fossil fuels and on rebuilding the creaking welfare state. Taxes could rise marginally.

Tough immigration and criminal justice policies introduced by the centre-right would largely stay under an Andersson government but be softened slightly. The centre-right plans income tax ‌cuts, tougher benefit policies and ‌to push through building a fleet of new nuclear power plants.