European stocks ease as tech and miners drag

European shares edged lower on Monday, retreating from near record highs as global caution over the future of the AI trade weighed on technology shares and dampened risk appetite. The pan-European ‌STOXX 600 closed 0.28% lower at 662.31 points and snapped a five-session winning run that powered the index to record territory.

European AI-linked stocks such as Siemens Energy and Legrand dipped 1.8% and 0.8% respectively. Chip-related shares Aixtron and Technoprobe lost 2.8% and 4.2%, while heavyweight ASML fell 2.4%.

"The tech sector ‌is once again under pressure in the US and so those concerns surrounding the tech sector are just sort of feeding across ‌into Europe," said Fiona Cincotta, an independent market analyst in London. Later this week, focus will be on results from US chipmaker Nvidia and the highly anticipated public debut of AI lab Anthropic, which will test the sustainability of the AI-driven rally.

An analyst, however, said European tech names offer exposure to industries beyond AI. "Over the next one to ⁠two years, ​we'll see a wave of European ⁠technology companies coming to public markets and performing well. You could readily be very bullish on Europe and European tech over a multi-year timeframe," said James Rasteh, co-founder and ⁠chief investment officer at Coast Capital.

Healthcare stocks rose 0.8% and were the top sectoral gainer on the index, lifting gains for the quarter to over 17%, ​the most among any group. Other consumer-focused sectors that have underperformed this year such as luxury and personal and household goods were ⁠also among the gainers.

Investors have increasingly piled into defensive stocks as the AI-led selloff hastened. Strong earnings along with investors perceiving the region to be a haven from AI volatility ⁠have ​also helped the STOXX reclaim record highs, while US and Asian equities reel from uncertainty regarding the outlook for AI.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded European equities to overweight from equal weight. Cincotta said easing oil prices could reduce inflationary pressure and aid European equities broadly.

"(Lower oil prices) ⁠is going to make Europe more attractive compared to the US as well," she added. Among other movers, Novo Nordisk gained 2.4% after the ⁠drugmaker said its CagriSema drug ⁠showed 25.4% weight loss among early responders.

FLSmidth slid 8.9% after the industrial group announced the exit of CFO Roland M. Andersen, with immediate effect. Basic resources fell 2.5%, tracking base and precious metal prices, which are at ‌multi-month lows.