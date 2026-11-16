Marques Ackerman scored his maiden Test century to lead South Africa's fightback against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday as the Proteas reached 287/4 in 62 overs at stumps. Captain Temba Bavuma (19*) and Ryan Rickelton (7*) will continue at the crease as South Africa are now trailing Bangladesh's first-innings total of 400 by 113 runs, with six wickets remaining.

Resuming at 327/6, Bangladesh added 73 runs in the morning session, with Litton Das completing his eighth Test century. He scored 120 before falling to Dane Paterson, who also dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed as Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 in 101.2 overs. The total marked Bangladesh's highest-ever first-innings score against South Africa in Test cricket.

South Africa suffered an early setback when Aiden Markram was dismissed for four by Hasan Mahmud, leaving the hosts at 5/1 in 2 overs. However, Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza steadied the innings with a 202-run partnership for the second wicket. Hamza scored 83 before being dismissed by Mominul Haque.

Ackerman continued his impressive innings and brought up his maiden Test century before going on to score 157 off 164 balls, including 21 fours and a six. Hasan Mahmud ended his knock by dismissing him towards deep mid-wicket. Mahmud struck again to remove Matthew Breetzke for two, leaving South Africa at 279/4.

Captain Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 19, while Ryan Rickelton was not out on seven as South Africa reached 287/4 at the close of play. The hosts will look to build on their strong batting performance when play resumes on Day 3.

Earlier, on Day 1, Bangladesh recovered remarkably from a precarious 121 for five to close the opening day at 327 for six, thanks largely to a magnificent century from Towhid Hridoy (137). (ANI)