Bangladesh becomes Development Finance Corporation-eligible country

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) today announced that projects in Bangladesh are now eligible for DFC financing, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday. DFC’s investments in South Asia serve as a stabilising force by supporting energy, critical infrastructure, and technology projects that strengthen our alliances and protect the region’s sovereignty, it added.

Bangladesh’s new eligibility status creates an important opportunity for DFC to help address the country’s substantial economic development needs by mobilising private investment, the statement said. Expanded access to DFC financing and risk-mitigation tools will help bridge critical investment gaps and advance projects that might otherwise face financing constraints, it said.

These investments will spur economic growth by developing critical infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to essential services, and strengthening local businesses, it said. DFC’s support is valuable in helping commercially viable, development-focused projects overcome financing constraints or perceived risks that would otherwise deter private investment, the US Embassy said.

“Bangladesh’s eligibility for DFC financing marks an important opportunity to deepen our economic partnership and mobilise private investment that delivers lasting growth. By supporting projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, we can unlock economic opportunity for Bangladesh while advancing U.S. strategic interests,” said Ben Black, DFC CEO. “The United States believes that promoting open economies and reciprocal trade will spur economic growth in Bangladesh, and th Agreement on Reciprocal Trade is our public commitment to supporting Bangladesh through this process. DFC financing can play an important role in making that vision a reality – spurring further prosperity in both of our countries,” said Brent T. Christensen, US Ambassador to Bangladesh.

Home to more than half the world’s population and some of its fastest-growing economies, the Indo-Pacific offers significant opportunities for strategic US investment. DFC is committed to helping American businesses expand their presence in the region, mobilizing private capital to advance economic growth rooted in free-market principles and strengthening US economic partnerships, the statement said. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the international investment arm of the United States Government and central to US economic statecraft. DFC mobilises private capital to advance U.S. foreign policyand economic development. (ANI)