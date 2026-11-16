Israel's Nakash Group sells controlling stake in Arkia to businessman Ronen Elad
Israel's Nakash Group will sell a controlling stake in Arkia Airlines to businessman Ronen Elad, who will hold 82% of the carrier and inject $30 million into it, the group's board of directors said on Monday.
Employees will hold 15% of the company's shares and the Nakash Group will hold 3%, the group said, adding that it will inject $8.5 million. Earlier this month, local media reported that privately owned Arkia haD recently suffered a loss, and though its results have not been published, its owners said the airline had fallen into a "crisis" and they were working to find a solution.
"We welcome the Board’s decision, which secures Arkia’s future," the Nakash Group said in a statement.