Israel's ‌Nakash Group ​will sell a controlling stake in Arkia Airlines ‌to businessman Ronen Elad, who will hold 82% of the carrier and inject $30 million into ‌it, the group's board of directors said ‌on Monday.

Employees will hold 15% of the company's shares and the Nakash Group will hold ⁠3%, ​the group ⁠said, adding that it will inject $8.5 million. Earlier this month, ⁠local media reported that privately owned Arkia ​haD recently suffered a loss, and though ⁠its results have not been published, its owners ⁠said ​the airline had fallen into a "crisis" and they were working to find ⁠a solution.

"We welcome the Board’s decision, which secures ⁠Arkia’s future," ⁠the Nakash Group said in a statement.