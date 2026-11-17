Well over 150 ​Ukrainian drones targeted ​Moscow on Monday, ‌Mayor Sergei ​Sobyanin said after Russia's military said Kyiv had launched ‌the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022. A running ‌tally posted throughout the day by Sobyanin ‌on Telegram showed 164 drones had targeted the capital since about 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).

The succession of ⁠messages ​indicated ⁠that all the drones had been intercepted and destroyed. A previous ⁠Telegram post from the mayor said that ​in a 15-hour period ending at 8 a.m., ⁠air defences had tracked about 600 drones headed for ⁠the ​capital, including 191 downed on their approach.

The earlier Russian Defence Ministry statement said ⁠air defence forces had brought down 1,336 Ukrainian drones ⁠across ⁠16 regions, surpassing the 1,254 drones that were registered as shot down on ‌October ‌29.