Well over 150 Ukrainian drones target Moscow, mayor says
Well over 150 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow on Monday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said after Russia's military said Kyiv had launched the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022. A running tally posted throughout the day by Sobyanin on Telegram showed 164 drones had targeted the capital since about 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
The succession of messages indicated that all the drones had been intercepted and destroyed. A previous Telegram post from the mayor said that in a 15-hour period ending at 8 a.m., air defences had tracked about 600 drones headed for the capital, including 191 downed on their approach.
The earlier Russian Defence Ministry statement said air defence forces had brought down 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions, surpassing the 1,254 drones that were registered as shot down on October 29.