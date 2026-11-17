‌Kyiv Mayor ​Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had struck ‌two bridges straddling the Dnipro River in the capital late on Monday, according to ‌preliminary reports.

"According to preliminary information, there have ‌been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. He said ⁠air ​defence ⁠units were in operation in the city ⁠and Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud ​explosions in the capital.

Russian forces launched a ⁠series of attacks on bridges crossing the river ⁠earlier ​this month and in October. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Monday ⁠said intelligence showed Russia's military planned strikes for ⁠Monday evening ⁠and throughout Tuesday.