Leaders of ‌the Dutch governing ​coalition have decided to continue their minority government, Prime Minister Rob Jetten's office said ‌on Monday after four days of crisis talks. The marathon talks had "restored trust" between the three parties, Jetten's office said.

Party leaders gave no separate ‌statements, but would explain the situation after a meeting with ‌the rest of the Cabinet on Tuesday, his office added. The coalition was thrown into disarray during a heated debate on wealth taxes last week, which ⁠pitted Jetten's ​centrist D66 party ⁠and the Christian Democrats against their right-wing partner VVD, which opposed a deal ⁠the other two parties had brokered with the left-wing opposition.

On Friday, after ​the first day of crisis talks, Jetten had said he ⁠was hopeful the coalition would survive after what he said would be several ⁠days ​of "thorough" discussions on how to improve cooperation. But the leader of the VVD in a separate press conference had immediately cooled ⁠any optimism, as she labeled the minority government "a failed experiment".

Party leaders had ⁠been silent ⁠since as they tried to find a compromise in marathon sessions that lasted through the weekend and Monday.