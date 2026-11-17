US National Weather Service says its radars operating normally
The US National Weather Service said on Friday its radars were operating normally and its radar website was fully operational.
The NWS said outdated content from isolated webpages had been circulating but that there was no radar outage. Its website previously showed a statement that NWS was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems that could prevent users from accessing products on its websites or cause outdated information to be displayed.
The statement, which did not have a date-stamp, was taken down later on Friday. NWS did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the statement being taken down.