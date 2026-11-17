The US National Weather Service ‌said on Friday its radars were operating normally and its radar website was fully operational.

The NWS said outdated content ⁠from ​isolated ⁠webpages had been circulating but that there was no radar ⁠outage. Its website previously showed a statement that NWS ​was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems that could ⁠prevent users from accessing products on its websites or ⁠cause ​outdated information to be displayed.

The statement, which did not have a date-stamp, was ⁠taken down later on Friday. NWS did not respond ⁠to a ⁠Reuters request for comment on the statement being taken down.