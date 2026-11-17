ADVISORY-Reuters alerts, story on US National Weather Service reporting internet, communications issues withdrawn
Reuters alerts and a story from November 13 stating that the US National Weather Service was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems were incorrectly issued from a dated statement and have been withdrawn.
The statement was taken down by the NWS on Friday. The NWS has not responded to a Reuters request for comment on the statement being taken down. The NWS said in a statement later on Friday that outdated content from isolated webpages were circulating but that there was no radar outage.
For the correct story with NWS' statement, click: STORY_NUMBER: FWN46U29X
STORY_DATE: 13/11/2026 STORY_TIME: 2208 GMT