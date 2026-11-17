Reuters ​alerts and ​a ‌story from November 13 ​stating that the US ‌National Weather Service was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems were incorrectly ‌issued from a dated ‌statement and have been withdrawn.

The statement was taken down by the ⁠NWS ​on ⁠Friday. The NWS has not responded to ⁠a Reuters request for comment ​on the statement being taken down. The ⁠NWS said in a statement ⁠later ​on Friday that outdated content from isolated webpages ⁠were circulating but that there was no ⁠radar ⁠outage.

For the correct story with NWS' statement, ‌click: STORY_NUMBER: ‌FWN46U29X

STORY_DATE: 13/11/2026 STORY_TIME: 2208 ​GMT