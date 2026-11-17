United Airlines said on Monday it had resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures for about an hour, just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines. The ‌disruption, which ended around 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), highlighted how computer failures can ground flights even when aircraft and crews are ready to depart.

There was no indication that United's outage was connected to Friday's Federal Aviation Administration shutdown, which caused the longest nationwide ground stop of departing flights since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. "This ‌is not an FAA system-wide problem," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on Monday on Fox News' "Hannity" show. "I don't know what the ‌root cause of United is," he added.

United said a technology issue that delayed flight departures had been resolved, adding that flights already airborne and those operated by United Express had been unaffected throughout. "There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline said.

An internal memo from United's pilots union, seen by Reuters, said a companywide web-based outage had affected multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications. The memo ⁠said United ​had been unable to provide final aircraft ⁠weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave their gates. Such information is essential for pilots to complete pre-departure calculations.

In a subsequent memo, the union said ⁠United's systems were coming back online and directed pilots to check updated company communications. Airlines have experienced similar disruptions before. In August 2025, United temporarily grounded flights after a problem with its Unimatic ​system, which supplies flight information to systems used to calculate aircraft weight and balance. It was not immediately clear whether Monday's outage involved United's Unimatic system.

Alaska ⁠Airlines also briefly halted departures nationwide in April 2024 after a problem with its weight-and-balance system. FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS

As of 6:50 p.m. ET (2350 GMT), United had delayed 645 flights, or 20% of its schedule, and canceled 25 ⁠on ​Monday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. It was unclear how many of those disruptions were caused by Monday's technology issue, as airlines were still recovering from Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop. United shares went down 2.5% in after-hours trading.

Some passengers reported on social media that their aircraft had returned to the gate after reaching the ⁠runway. The outage came as US air travel was largely returning to normal following Friday's nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly five hours after a failure in the ⁠FAA's telecommunications network.

More than 18,100 flights scheduled ⁠to depart US airports between Friday and Sunday were canceled or had not taken off within three hours of their scheduled departure times, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Not all were necessarily affected by the FAA outage.