US transportation chief says United Airlines issue was not FAA system-wide problem
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not know the root cause of a technology issue that delayed United Airlines' flight departures for about an hour on Monday but added it was not an FAA system-wide problem. "This is not an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) system-wide problem," Duffy said in an interview on Monday on Fox News' "Hannity" show.
"I don't know what the root cause of United is," Duffy said. United Airlines said on Monday it resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures for about an hour, just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruptions to US airlines.