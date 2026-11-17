US ​Transportation Secretary Sean ​Duffy said ‌he did ​not know the root cause ‌of a technology issue that delayed United Airlines' flight departures for about an hour ‌on Monday but added it ‌was not an FAA system-wide problem. "This is not an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) system-wide problem," ⁠Duffy ​said ⁠in an interview on Monday on Fox News' "Hannity" ⁠show.

"I don't know what the root ​cause of United is," Duffy ⁠said. United Airlines said on Monday it ⁠resolved ​a technology issue that delayed flight departures for about an ⁠hour, just days after a nationwide air traffic ⁠control ⁠outage caused widespread disruptions to US airlines.