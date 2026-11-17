Chinese entities are adopting increasingly sophisticated ways to use ​output from leading American AI models to train domestic rivals, documents show, as China aims ‌to ​broaden its AI strategy and offset tightening US curbs on its access to chips.

A Reuters review of more than 300 Chinese academic papers, patents, corporate disclosures, recruitment notices and government documents reveals how the practice — known as distillation — has expanded beyond academic experiments into mainstream industrial use in China. The records describe Chinese researchers using US models to produce answers to questions, build computer code and find solutions to difficult problems, with ‌Chinese companies then developing software to automate the process and specialist workers preparing material for training smaller domestic models.

The documents also show that Beijing is encouraging distillation to make AI cheaper and easier to deploy across China's powerful manufacturing sector. Distillation is not illegal and is prevalent in other parts of the world. While the process cannot reproduce a leading model's full capabilities or eliminate the need for advanced computing power, it can help developers preserve selected skills in smaller systems that cost less to operate, potentially reducing their reliance on American technology.

China's broadening use of distillation could undercut ‌the effectiveness of US curbs on the sale of advanced chips to China, as its developers can build AI capabilities by drawing on those of their American rivals. Washington said on Monday it would further restrict China's access to such chips from companies like Nvidia. Distillation is ‌also a source of friction between the world's two biggest economies ahead of the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, where US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet.

US authorities publicly accused Chinese companies in September of aggressive, targeted distillation of American AI models on an industrial scale. And at meetings in Chengdu in July, US Commerce Department officials raised concerns with Chinese regulators about developers collecting output from leading American AI models, warning that some activities could amount to intellectual-property theft, three people familiar with the discussions said.

Chinese officials defended distillation as a standard AI-development technique and said they were open to acting where the conduct constituted IP theft, but made ⁠no concrete commitments, according ​to a US official familiar with the previously unreported exchange. The US Commerce ⁠Department and China's Cyberspace Administration did not respond to requests for comment.

FROM AMERICAN ANSWERS TO CHINESE MODELS Distillation involves a powerful 'teacher' model generating answers or demonstrating how to complete tasks, which developers use to train a smaller 'student' system.

For Chinese developers facing constraints on computing power, the attraction is in making one expensive query do repeated work, according to ⁠a former Alibaba Group engineer who spoke on condition of anonymity. An American model can generate the answer to a difficult question once, allowing a Chinese team to retain useful examples and train a local system around them. In a November 2024 paper, Shanghai Jiao Tong University researchers described selecting about 5,000 answers from OpenAI's o1 ​model, translating them using GPT-4o mini and assembling 10,750 bilingual training examples to further train Alibaba's Qwen2.5-72B model.

The researchers also cautioned that excessive reliance on distillation could stifle original innovation, leaving developers dependent on breakthroughs made by more advanced model providers. The project illustrated ⁠how American model output can become reusable data, allowing developers to improve domestic systems without repeatedly consulting the original provider.

Alibaba researchers described a more systematic approach in an April 2025 paper, using OpenAI's GPT-4 and GPT-4o to generate training material in languages other than Chinese, then refining and scoring responses before training smaller Qwen models. In a February 2026 paper, researchers ⁠from ​Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Chinese food-delivery company Meituan described using GPT-4o to generate plans for coordinating AI agents working together on programming problems, helping train a smaller model to organise such tasks.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Alibaba and Meituan did not respond to requests for comment. A GROWING GEOPOLITICAL DISPUTE

Among leading American AI companies, OpenAI's terms restrict using its output to develop competing models, subject to exceptions, while Anthropic similarly restricts training competing systems without permission. A US official familiar with the July Chengdu regulatory discussions said Washington believes industrial-scale distillation is the main reason Chinese AI ⁠models have narrowed the gap with their American rivals.

Two people familiar with Chinese developers' operations disputed that assessment, saying distillation was only one factor alongside advances in engineering, algorithms, data and model design. Chinese government documents do not instruct companies to distil American models but encourage distillation ⁠as part of Beijing's push to spread AI across the world's second-largest economy.

A national ⁠AI+Manufacturing policy package published by eight Chinese government agencies in January includes guidance supporting model training, fine-tuning and distillation for industrial applications. Shanghai and Shenzhen have also encouraged techniques to reduce computing requirements. The policies reflect Beijing's ambition to deploy smaller, cheaper AI systems across industries.

Concerned by distillation's growing geopolitical sensitivities, Chinese AI developers have in recent months asked Beijing's industry regulator for guidance on the boundaries between ordinary use of foreign ‌models and organised collection of output for training, according ‌to one person familiar with the discussions. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.