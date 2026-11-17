US releases details on criminal probe of Megaspeed, says investigation initiated in 2024
The US Commerce and Justice Departments released information on Monday on the criminal investigation of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, Nvidia's Asia-Pacific partner.
"After identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential sensitive semiconductor diversion, the Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations," the two US agencies said in a joint statement.