​The US ‌Commerce and Justice ​Departments released ‌information on Monday on the criminal investigation of ‌Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, Nvidia's ‌Asia-Pacific partner.

"After identifying suspicious activity through ⁠proactive monitoring ​of ⁠potential sensitive semiconductor diversion, ⁠the Department of Commerce ​initiated an investigation into ⁠Megaspeed in 2024 for ⁠potential ​export control violations," the two ⁠US agencies said in a ⁠joint ⁠statement.