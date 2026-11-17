Countries making up the ​Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation are ‌focused ​on the safe deployment and responsible application of artificial intelligence, Chen Xu, the chair ‌of the APEC Senior Officials' Meeting this year, said on Tuesday.

APEC members have had an in-depth discussion and reached an important consensus ‌around AI-related issues, said Chen, who was China's ambassador to ‌the United Nations until last year. His comments come as China and the United States, the world's two largest economies, are in a race over ⁠leadership ​in artificial intelligence ⁠while their technology ties grow more strained.

"In the realms of digital technology and ⁠artificial intelligence, the parties engaged in in-depth discussions on a wide range ​of issues including... the safe deployment and responsible application of ⁠AI," Chen told a press conference. He added the member states had discussed ⁠for ​the first time the role of data in driving AI growth.

The United States on Monday tightened restrictions aimed ⁠at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced US AI chips through overseas ⁠data centers, ⁠a loophole Washington says could allow firms to circumvent existing export controls.