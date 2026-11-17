Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on leaders across Southeast and East Asia to turn regional collaboration into tangible protections for food and energy supplies, emphasising that international shocks must not lead to surging costs for households and operational challenges for commercial enterprises. Addressing the opening of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Summit, Marcos highlighted that crises, supply chain disruptions and external disturbances occurring far away rapidly affect East and Southeast Asia through rising rice prices, energy costs and reduced earnings.

“A disruption thousands of miles away can reach households across East and Southeast Asia through the price of rice, the cost of energy, or the loss of a day's income,” he stated. The ASEAN Plus Three mechanism brings together the 11 ASEAN member countries alongside China, Japan and South Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu participated in the discussions alongside fellow ASEAN heads of state.

Marcos asserted that the region must ensure that cooperative efforts deliver practical outcomes, particularly in maintaining maritime trade and logistics while securing essential commodities. “Our task today is to put our collective strength to work. In ships reaching their destinations, in reliable supplies of food and energy, in businesses continuing to operate, and in families facing the future with greater confidence,” he remarked.

He pointed to the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) and the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) as established frameworks providing a foundation for regional economic resilience and mutual assistance during crises. The CMIM functions as a multilateral currency swap agreement designed to protect the APT zone against short-term liquidity and balance-of-payments challenges, while the APTERR serves as a permanent regional cooperation mechanism launched in 2011 to strengthen food security, alleviate poverty, eradicate malnutrition and curb rice price fluctuations driven by climatic shifts or environmental disasters without distorting trade.

Marcos noted that these instruments would become increasingly vital as geopolitical conflicts, supply disruptions, financial instability and natural disasters exert greater pressure on regional economies. Marcos affirmed that the partnership continues to serve as a vital pillar for stability, resilience and collective prosperity amid growing global fragmentation.

As the collaborative framework approaches its 30th anniversary, he encouraged leaders to translate the benefits of their agreements into more direct outcomes for their citizens. “Let us renew our ambition for this partnership and shorten the distance between the commitments we make around this table and the benefits our peoples feel in their daily lives,” he urged.

The regional leaders gathered as ongoing hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran in the Middle East sparked a severe global fuel and energy crisis, driven by disruptions and security risks along vital shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is globally recognised as the most critical energy transit route, handling roughly 20 per cent to 25 per cent of worldwide petroleum and oil shipments, alongside approximately 20 per cent of international liquefied natural gas exports. (ANI)