US First Lady Melania Trump skipped a prominent gathering of first spouses and child protection advocates in Manila on Monday, delivering a recorded video message instead at an event hosted by Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Neither Philippine nor US authorities offered an explanation for her absence. Her husband, US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to arrive in Manila later today for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, alongside a state visit to the Philippines.

Melania had been expected to attend the “Fostering the Future Together” event in Pasay City, organised on the sidelines of the regional summit. The global coalition, initiated by her, aims to expand children's access to technology and education. The gathering would have marked her first visit to Manila. Melania had also not accompanied the spouses of other global leaders who participated in activities during the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila in 2017, when President Trump attended alone.

In her recorded message, Melania welcomed the attendees and said that nearly 60 countries had joined the global coalition she initiated. “Together, we can equip the next generation with the tools to power the world's economy [at scale] so that children in every corner of the planet can access and collaborate for prosperity, tolerance, and growth,” the US First Lady stated.

“Let's leverage technology strategically so that every child's dream will be realised,” she added. Melania also expressed gratitude to Araneta-Marcos for bringing together delegates from Southeast Asia and other countries for the initiative, including Thananon Charnvirakul and Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, the spouses of the leaders of Thailand and Malaysia, respectively.

Despite her absence, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton underscored the significance of the alliance between Melania and Araneta-Marcos, noting that introducing the two first ladies to each other was among his primary objectives upon assuming his diplomatic post in Manila in June. The two first ladies previously met in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Lipton said the initiative had secured commitments from prominent American technology companies, including Adobe, Amazon, Google, Intel, Starlink and Zoom, aimed at providing children with tools to benefit from emerging technologies. He also pointed to USD 25 million in commitments secured during the September meeting to expand children's access to education, digital skills and innovation.

“The United States wants to uplift young Filipinos with the knowledge and skills to design, control, and apply superintelligence in the interest of the Philippines and the free world,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Araneta-Marcos called for greater international cooperation to protect children from online exploitation, cyberbullying and harmful content while ensuring they benefit from emerging technologies.

“We want our children to enjoy everything technology has to offer, but we also want them to be safe,” she noted. She referred to the proposed Smart Kids Act and Safe Kids Act in the Philippines, expressing optimism that the measures would soon be enacted into law.

“But here in the Philippines, everything takes forever, and the laws alone are not enough. Parents, teachers, governments, and other communities must all do their part because protecting children is a responsibility that we all share,” the First Lady explained. According to Araneta-Marcos, the digital landscape and the dangers children face online transcend national borders, making international partnerships and practical solutions essential.

“Let's give our children the tools to succeed, the freedom to explore, and above everything else, let's give them the protection they deserve,” she said. (ANI)