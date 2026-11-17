The sons of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have accused Pakistani authorities of subjecting their father to prolonged physical and mental torture inside Adiala Jail, warning that his rapidly deteriorating health could prove fatal without immediate transfer to a private hospital. Speaking in an interview with Sky News’s Mark Austin, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan raised urgent alarm over the 74-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's medical condition, noting that his blood pressure had spiked to dangerously high levels of around 193.

"We can see the path that this is taking. It's inevitable that eventually he will die in this cell. He will be killed in this cell if he remains there any longer without proper treatment," the brothers said, alleging that authorities were keeping him in solitary confinement for 22 to 23 hours a day without human contact or neutral medical care. "I mean, we've been saying this for months. They're torturing him in the cell. It's physical and mental torture. It's at a point where they've instructed the guards not to even speak to him while he's in the cell just to, you know, maintain pressure and mental pressure on him," they added.

The brothers alleged that the authorities had failed to implement an August 18 Supreme Court order directing that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for medical examination and treatment. The order also called for increased family access, including regular telephone conversations with his sons. "Nothing's changed at all, despite an order from the Supreme Court back in August for him to be taken and treated at a private hospital called Shifa International, and for increased family access to his family, calls with us, regular calls with us. But none of that has been implemented. And his health has just continued to deteriorate," they said.

"His blood pressure is now dangerously high, at about 193, I think. So he needs to be treated at a private hospital immediately," they added. The brothers said they last spoke to their father on March 22 and have not met him since November 2022, when he was recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt.

"We last saw him in November 2022. So, almost exactly four years ago, after he was shot in an assassination attempt. And then he was arrested in August 2023, the following year, so we haven't seen him since," they said. They further highlighted the psychological consequences of keeping their father in prolonged isolation, stating that even regular telephone conversations would provide significant relief to him and his family.

Concluding their remarks, Khan's sons warned that his continued confinement without access to appropriate medical care and human contact could have fatal consequences. "If you're in solitary confinement for 22 to 23 hours a day, not having any human contact or not being able to be treated by neutral doctors, this was always going to happen," they added.

The brothers’ remarks follow an urgent open letter issued by Imran Khan from Adiala Jail on November 16, 2026—conveyed via his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, after a three-hour legal consultation on November 11. Addressed to the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Federal Constitutional Court, and the Islamabad High Court, Khan appealed for immediate medical intervention and the enforcement of existing judicial directives. In his letter, Khan revealed that his blood pressure had reached 192 and 193 the previous week, stating, "The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage." He further disclosed that he had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye and had been held in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours daily since December 20, 2025, with severe restrictions on family visits, phone calls, reading material, and legal counsel.

Sharing the letter on X, Kasim Khan wrote, "Devastating to read this letter from my father. The torture they're putting him through will eventually kill him. We are watching the murder of Pakistan's democratically elected leader." Both Khan and his sons pointed out that authorities have failed to comply with an August 18, 2026 Supreme Court order directing that the former premier be shifted within two days to Shifa International Hospital—a private facility—for examination by a medical board including a cardiologist and an eye specialist, alongside increased family access and regular telephone calls. Instead, according to Dawn, officials briefly took Khan to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) before returning him to Adiala Jail, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar citing security concerns—a justification rejected by the PTI.

In his letter, Khan also highlighted the worsening health of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has been imprisoned since January 17, 2025, following their conviction in a separate legal case. According to Khan, Bushra Bibi underwent complex retinal surgery in April 2026 and continues to suffer severe complications, risking permanent blindness as she awaits urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan underscored the severe psychological toll of their father's isolation, revealing that they last spoke to him on March 22 and have not seen him in person since November 2022—nearly four years ago, when he was recovering from an assassination attempt. Khan has been incarcerated continuously since his arrest on August 5, 2023.

"Nothing's changed at all, despite an order from the Supreme Court back in August for him to be taken and treated at a private hospital called Shifa International, and for increased family access to him, calls with us, regular calls with us. But none of that has been implemented. And his health has just continued to deteriorate," the brothers concluded, stressing that regular telephone contact and access to independent doctors were critical to preventing a tragedy. (ANI)