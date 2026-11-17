Some of the world's ​most visited websites, including ​those belonging to ‌Zoom, HSBC , ​Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were subverted in an effort to steal ‌cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday. Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to the websites of 178 ‌organizations across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization ‌platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers as users entered ⁠credit ​card details, ⁠steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices. Cybersecurity ⁠firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence that the sites ​had served malicious code to their visitors.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case, ⁠or ​the extent of any resulting hacks. Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized Optimizely script changes, and had disabled ⁠them as a precaution.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN and ⁠IKEA ⁠did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.