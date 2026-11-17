European ​leaders must ​speak directly with ‌Russian President ​Vladimir Putin after "irresponsible" outsourcing of ‌talks to a US administration that may lean towards carving up Europe ‌into spheres of influence, ‌the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Finland President ⁠Alexander ​Stubb. "We ⁠have outsourced European engagement with Russia ⁠for too long and I think ​that is irresponsible," Stubb told ⁠the newspaper.

"Now that we have a ⁠framework ... ​I think European leaders should engage directly with Putin ⁠with the same message . . . (and) common speaking ⁠points," ⁠the FT reported Stubb as saying.