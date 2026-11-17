Finland president urges European leaders to talk to Putin directly, FT reports
European leaders must speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin after "irresponsible" outsourcing of talks to a US administration that may lean towards carving up Europe into spheres of influence, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Finland President Alexander Stubb. "We have outsourced European engagement with Russia for too long and I think that is irresponsible," Stubb told the newspaper.
"Now that we have a framework ... I think European leaders should engage directly with Putin with the same message . . . (and) common speaking points," the FT reported Stubb as saying.