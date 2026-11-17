A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee Looks ​like Robert Pattinson will be swapping his Batsuit for a tuxedo ​after the British actor was named the next ‌James ​Bond, ending a years-long search for the iconic spy's successor.

The Bond franchise is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history, raking in more than $7 billion in global ticket sales since its debut in 1962. But ‌martinis and tuxedos aside, over in markets, Washington's move to further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips dominated the headlines overnight, piling pressure on technology stocks that had already been battered by a heavy selloff.

The weakness extended into Asia on Tuesday, sending tech-heavy indexes in Taiwan and South Korea down more than ‌1%. Shares of Malaysian utility firm YTL Power , an Nvidia partner, tumbled 5%. It was a sea of red across most Asian bourses, ‌though the selloff was - for now - less severe than the drubbing that followed the US midterm elections.

Wall Street analysts are pointing to Nvidia's results after the bell on Tuesday as the next major event for markets. The sudden departure of the AI darling's influential CEO, Jensen Huang, has shifted attention ahead of the chip giant's quarterly earnings from concerns over narrowing margins ⁠and cash use ​to more critical questions about its ⁠influence across the AI ecosystem.

Nvidia's results will also come just ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering later in the week, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the ⁠AI trade. Outside the AI sphere, the dollar rose to its highest point since April 2025 against a basket of currencies, helped by bets for more aggressive policy ​tightening from the Federal Reserve.

A hike next month is now viewed as a done deal, with investors pricing in a slim chance of ⁠an outsized 50-basis-point move. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's November board meeting released on Tuesday showed the majority of members judged that a hike this month was needed as inflation ⁠risks ​were still skewed to the upside and financial conditions might not be as restrictive as required.

And in geopolitics, US President Donald Trump flies into the Philippines on Tuesday at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, where he could face protests ahead of the first meeting in two ⁠years of the leaders of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific countries. Trump's Asia trip, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen and ⁠a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese ⁠and Russian counterparts, comes after his Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections and spy allegations that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday: - Nvidia's third-quarter ‌results

- Fed's Waller, Musalem, ‌Hammack, Williams speak - US retail sales (October)

- British labour market data (September)