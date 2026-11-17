Turkish ‌authorities raided the ​offices of pro-opposition Sozcu TV early on Tuesday and appointed a trustee to run its television and online platforms, the channel said, extending a crackdown on the opposition and renewing concerns about ‌media freedom. In a statement on its website, Sozcu TV said some of its executives had been detained.

"A new one was added to the operations against newspaper and television channels in Turkey. Police carried out raids against Sozcu TV and Sozcu.com.tr in the morning," the channel said. It said ‌a trustee was appointed to its television channel and news website, but that its print newspaper and sub-brand newspapers Tavir and Korkusuz ‌had not been affected.

Ismail Saymaz, a prominent journalist at the channel, said on X that Sozcu's chairwoman Funda Tuncer Sidali had been detained and that Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) had appointed a government trustee. There was no immediate comment from the government.

Turkey's opposition is facing an unprecedented legal crackdown with restrictions and bans imposed on opposition ⁠and independent media, ​and dozens of elected mayors ⁠and officials removed from duty, detained or arrested. Last month, authorities appointed a government trustee to run pro-opposition broadcaster Halk TV, one of Turkey's most-watched news outlets.

Tuesday's move makes Sozcu ⁠TV the sixth major Turkish news outlet to have a trustee appointed, following similar action at Halk TV, Flash TV, Eko Turk, Haberturk and Tele1. Authorities ​have appointed trustees in recent years to take over many municipalities, previously seizing those run by pro-Kurdish opposition mayors in southeastern ⁠Turkey and more recently major municipalities, including Istanbul and its districts, won by the opposition, prompting some mayors to join President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party.

Rights groups and Western countries ⁠have ​criticised the government over its use of the judiciary, its record on rights, and its crackdown on press freedom as it tightened control over mainstream media. The government says Turkey's judiciary is independent.

Ozgur Ozel, head of the main opposition New Party, said on X the move ⁠on Tuesday showed the government had "no tolerance for even the smallest criticism", while Iyi Party Chairman Musavat Dervisoglu called it a blow against ⁠democracy and people's freedom to receive ⁠information. "They are trapped in a corner, they are sinking in the swamp. This is why they are trying to drown whoever is not with them," Ozel said. "If we give in to these would-be ‌dictators, if we hand over ‌this nation to them, then may our hearts wither away."