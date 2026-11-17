The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over a Facebook post allegedly attacking the judicial system, directing him to submit an explanation within 15 days. Moreover, a bench led by Justice Krishna Rao also delivered its verdict in a case concerning the security arrangements provided to the TMC MP.

Addressing the substantive issue of Banerjee’s security cover, Justice Rao issued specific directives to the state administration. The High Court directed the West Bengal Home Department and the Principal Secretary to convene a meeting of the security review committee within two weeks to thoroughly examine and assess matters related to the TMC leader's security arrangements.

In a separate case, Banerjee on Saturday said he had "nothing to hide" after appearing before Kolkata Police in connection with a fresh FIR, adding that he has always responded to summons and will do so in future. Banerjee made the remarks after leaving Bhawanipore Police Station, where he appeared in connection with an FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31 over his alleged remarks against the police. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on November 20.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC leader vowed that he would never bow down before anyone. "I have nothing to hide. In the past too, whenever they have summoned me, I have gone. If they summon me in the future, I will go. This shows their childishness. They think that if a police notice arrives or a bulldozer runs, I will get scared. I am not one of those who get scared. Use whatever power you have; put all your strength. Put me in jail, strangle me, but this head will not bow before anyone," Banerjee said.

Kolkata Police had summoned Banerjee in connection with a fresh FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. According to the police, a notice was served asking him to appear before the investigating officer on November 20. The FIR stems from a complaint over alleged remarks made by the TMC MP against the police. (ANI)