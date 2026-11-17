​France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is to set out pension proposals on Tuesday as she seeks to convince investors she can balance one of her most ‌popular electoral pledges with promises to restore order to the public finances. With polls pointing to a possible victory in next spring's presidential election, the National Rally (RN) is under growing pressure to detail how it would curb budget deficits without abandoning commitments aimed ‌at working-class voters, including allowing people who started work young to retire as early as 60.

Pensions are France's ‌largest public spending item, due to reach more than €430 billion ($474 billion) next year. Successive governments have struggled to contain costs without provoking fierce public opposition. With France's strained public finances in the bond market's focus, Le Pen has promised to find €140 billion in overall budget savings by 2032 and ⁠says that ​her pension plans would eventually ⁠save €15 billion to €20 billion annually.

Investors and economists, however, question whether those targets are compatible with the RN's pledge to scrap President Emmanuel Macron's 2023 ⁠reform raising the retirement age to 64 from 62. France has one of the lowest legal retirement ages among advanced economies — 62.9 subject ​to when a person was born — and one of the longest life spans.

Recent comments from RN officials ⁠indicate the party is increasingly emphasising the number of years worked before workers qualify for a full pension, rather than a legal retirement age, as it ⁠seeks ​to contain costs. Workers could retire between 60 and 62 if they have completed 40 to 42 years of contributions, depending on how early they entered the workforce, RN budget spokesman Jean-Philippe Tanguy said on Monday. Many university graduates, ⁠however, would likely continue working well into their 60s to avoid reductions in pension benefits.

RN President Jordan Bardella has ⁠said the party wants ⁠to tighten the rules governing pension contribution periods and encourage employers to keep older workers in jobs for longer. Workers will also be able to make contributions to a sovereign wealth-style ‌investment fund designed ‌to help finance pensions, Bardella said.

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