The US dollar scaled a fresh 19-month peak on Tuesday against a basket of peers amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve following last week's ‌hot inflation data and hawkish central bank rhetoric.

The risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar slumped to the lowest since March 2020, in the depths of the pandemic, as a global selloff in AI stocks weighed on market sentiment. The Aussie skidded to a 10-month trough. A sharper-than-expected acceleration in US consumer inflation last week triggered a ‌run of five straight days of gains for the US dollar index, which initially carried into a sixth day on Tuesday and lifted the ‌index to 103.69, the highest since April 2, 2025, when President Donald Trump rolled out his tariffs.

However, it pulled back in the Asian afternoon to be 0.1% lower on the day at 103.49. The index measures the dollar against six rivals, including the euro, sterling and the Japanese yen. Traders now view a Fed interest-rate hike at the next meeting in December as ⁠a certainty, ​and they also lay around 5% odds ⁠on a supersized half-point increase, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. A day earlier, those bets on an oversized hike were at nearly 12%. A week earlier, there were ⁠16% odds for no change to policy.

Meanwhile, the tech selloff continued in Asia on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's Taiex all firmly lower. A key ​test for AI sentiment — which has been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep in US midterm elections and worries ⁠about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — comes with the release of Nvidia earnings later in the day. The dollar has been supported by the AI boom as capital flowed into US markets.

"Continued AI-related ⁠capital ​inflows and expectations of faster Fed tightening should support the USD," said CBA economist and currency strategist Carol Kong. "However, erratic US policymaking and a sharp correction in AI-related equities pose key downside risks to our bullish USD outlook."

In terms of the Fed outlook, US retail sales data later in the ⁠day could offer further clues. The dollar edged to a fresh 18-month high of 0.8413 Swiss franc before easing back. It slipped 0.1% to ⁠159.23 yen .

Japan's currency has been hemmed ⁠in around 160 per dollar, which traders view as a potential trigger level for another round of intervention to support it. The euro slipped to a new 19-month low of $1.0983. Sterling fell to $1.3169 before rebounding slightly.

The New Zealand dollar ‌sank to as ‌low as $0.54845. The Aussie dipped to $0.6725, the lowest since January.