A Special NIA Court in New Delhi on Monday allowed an application moved on behalf of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, seeking the supply of unverified documents filed by the investigating agency along with the chargesheet. The court granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks to supply the list of unrelied documents to Rana. NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted the two-week time to the agency. The matter is currently at the stage of arguments on charge, and some documents were supplied on Monday.

The matter is currently at the stage of arguments on the framing of charges. Advocate Nishant Singh, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, sought three weeks' time to advance arguments on the framing of charges. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 18. Rana has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his extradition to India in April 2025.

Earlier, on November 14, the court directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure that Rana received complete medical treatment and arrange for his medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He had approached the court citing medical issues related to ENT and orthopaedics. The court had also allowed his application seeking directions to provide him with law books, including the Criminal Law Manual, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Evidence Act, as per the jail manual.

Rana had also sought his complete medical records, including those pertaining to his treatment while he was in custody in the United States. On October 8, the court had listed the case against Rana for hearing arguments on the charge.

The case is connected with the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008, carried out by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices. Several people, including police personnel and officers, were killed in the attack after Kasab and his associates opened indiscriminate fire on the streets of Mumbai.

The court had listed the matter for further proceedings after scrutiny of documents filed along with the supplementary chargesheet filed following Rana’s arrest, as well as the main chargesheet filed earlier by the NIA in the case, naming him. (ANI)