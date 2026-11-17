Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed and four others sustained injuries after an old building collapsed in Delhi's Jwala Nagar area on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Gali No. 6 under the jurisdiction of Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district at around 10 am, following which police, fire department personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the building collapse was received at Vivek Vihar police station at approximately 10:09 am, with information that some people were trapped under the debris. A total of six people were rescued from the building and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances. Two of them, identified as three-year-old Laddu alias Devansh and 35-year-old Pintu, were brought dead to the hospital.

The other injured persons were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22). Police said all six people were tenants residing in the building, which was owned by Surendar Singh.

Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are underway. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Geetanjali Khandelwal said the first-floor slab and girder of the building had collapsed and six people had been rescued so far.

"The slab of the first-floor girder of the building here has collapsed, and we have rescued six people so far. This includes a woman and a child, and they have been taken to Hedgewar Hospital. Two of them are slightly critical," she told reporters. She added that police personnel immediately reached the spot after receiving information and carried out the rescue operation with the assistance of MCD staff and local residents.

North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra said the building was around 40-50 years old and alleged that its occupants had been asked to vacate it for several years. "Look, this building is quite old, almost 40 to 50 years old... He was saying that he had been telling them for 10 years to empty the building, but they weren't vacating because of the cheap rent, and today this accident happened," Luthra said.

Luthra further said seven to eight people were initially reported trapped, adding that all of them had been evacuated and no one remained inside the building. He also said MCD officials were expected to inspect the surrounding structures to assess their safety and take necessary steps. Municipal Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said the building appeared to be 30-40 years old and had a ground floor, first floor and a partially constructed second floor.

"It had a first floor and the second floor was partially built, and it looked like a very old house, at least 30 to 40 years old, and it was made of stone, so its first floor, ground floor, and partially constructed second floor collapsed. Six people were rescued from it and sent to the hospital," he said. He added that the rescue operation had been completed and officials were awaiting the medical-legal reports from the hospital to ascertain the condition of the injured.

BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal, who visited the site, said the incident occurred around 10 am and that two people, including a child and an adult male, had lost their lives. "The incident occurred around 10 am. We have come to know that one child and one adult male have died in the incident. This old building fell, possibly due to vibrations emanating from the nearby railway line," Goyal said.

He said trains passing along the nearby railway line could cause vibrations, which might contribute to such accidents. The incident comes amid a series of building collapse incidents reported in the national capital in recent days.

On November 15, an under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to dispatch three fire tenders to the spot. Earlier, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed near Ajmeri Gate in the Chawri Bazar area of Old Delhi. The incident claimed six lives, while three contractors were arrested in connection with the collapse.

In another incident, seven people were killed and several others were injured after a building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of the national capital. (ANI)