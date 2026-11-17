British wage growth slowed ​in the third quarter of this year against ​a backdrop of the biggest fall ‌in ​job vacancies in over a year, but the jobless rate also dropped, giving a mixed picture of inflation pressures in Britain's job market. Average ‌weekly earnings in the three months to September, excluding bonuses, were 3.5% higher than a year earlier, slightly below economists' median forecast of 3.6% in a Reuters poll and down from growth of 3.7% in the ‌three months to August.

The Bank of England is watching wage growth closely for signs that ‌the surge in oil prices triggered by the US-Iran war earlier this year is pushing up businesses' costs more broadly. Last week, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said surveys were pointing towards pay growth of at least 3.5% next ⁠year – ​higher than most BoE ⁠policymakers view as consistent with getting inflation back to its 2% target.

Financial markets see a roughly 90% chance that the ⁠BoE will raise rates in December and price in two or three more rate increases in 2027, after raising ​rates for the first time in more than three years in November. The unemployment rate dipped ⁠to 4.6% in contrast to expectations for it to hold at 4.7% while more timely tax office data showed the number ⁠of ​people on company payrolls dropped by a provisional 34,000 in October after rising 20,000 in September.

The headline wage growth number is boosted in part due to differences in the timing of public ⁠sector pay deals. Private-sector pay growth excluding bonuses – which the BoE sometimes views as a clearer guide to ⁠underlying trends – remained unchanged ⁠at 3.1% in the three months to September.

Job vacancies fell by 22,0000 over the three months to October to 690,000, the sharpest quarterly decline since ‌the three months ‌to July 2025.