Britain's Imperial Brands will cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce, by 2030, it said on Tuesday, as the tobacco ‌company tightens its grip on costs.

The Winston cigarette maker said the total cuts ‌covered the 2,100 roles as part of its fiscal 2026 programme and another 2,100 to 2,500 staff by the end of 2030. Imperial Brands has been leaning on cost cuts, price increases and a ⁠push into ​next-generation products to ⁠drive earnings in the face of rising costs, falling cigarette volumes and intense competition.

Based on its workforce ⁠of 25,800 at the end of 2025, the total cuts would amount to between 16% ​and 18% of its total staff. Chief Executive Lukas Paravicini said the company ⁠continued to "perform and transform", pointing to a sixth consecutive year of growth in tobacco and next-generation product net ⁠revenue ​as it builds scale in vapes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches.

Imperial Brands reported adjusted operating profit of £4.13 billion ($5.45 billion) for the year ended September 30, slightly ⁠above the £4.10 billion expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll. Paravicini said the company's expectations ⁠for the coming year ⁠are in line with its medium-term targets.

Shares in the company were little changed in early trading. ($1 = 0.7580 pounds)