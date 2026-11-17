Ten Indian start-ups are set to pitch their businesses to investors and industry representatives in Bengaluru on November 17 and 18, as part of the UAE-India Start-up Series 2.0, seeking opportunities to expand their presence in the United Arab Emirates. The final pitching event follows a selection process that began with more than 11,000 applicants, with only ten start-ups making it to the final round.

The shortlisted ventures represent a range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, electric mobility, aerospace, cryptocurrency, renewable energy, robotics, industrial technology and aviation. Among the finalists, Onsite uses artificial intelligence for construction management, while Pointo focuses on extending the working life of electric vehicle batteries. CYRAN AI develops technology to detect defects in aerospace components before they are shipped.

Other shortlisted start-ups include KoinX, which provides cryptocurrency tax solutions; Nawgati, which tracks fuel stations in real time; and SustVest, which offers rooftop solar solutions for businesses. The list also features Econovus, which develops wood-free export packaging; Flo Mobility, which builds robots for construction sites; XYMA Analytics, which manufactures sensors for extreme industrial environments; and Forthcode, which develops solutions to help airlines increase onboard sales.

Each founder will get three minutes to present their business idea, followed by a four-minute question-and-answer session. The finalists are also participating in one-on-one meetings with investors from India and the UAE, along with mentorship sessions ahead of the final pitches. The winners will be announced on the evening of November 18, alongside the release of the Top 50 Investment Dossier. The document profiles 50 emerging Indian companies for investors in India and the UAE.

Several shortlisted start-ups already have business operations or partnerships in the UAE. Onsite has 59 customers in the country, while Flo Mobility's robots are deployed at construction sites operated by ALEC. XYMA Analytics' sensors are also being used at Emirates Steel. Other finalists have established operations at scale. Pointo has deployed more than 23,000 batteries, while KoinX has processed over 700 million cryptocurrency transactions across more than 100 countries.

The initiative also provides selected start-ups with a potential pathway to Abu Dhabi through Hub71, the emirate's global technology ecosystem, which announced its support for the UAE-India Start-up Series 2.0 in June. Under the programme, three start-ups will be shortlisted for Hub71's Access Programme, with one selected for onboarding. The chosen venture will receive tailored mentorship, investor introductions, regulatory support and access to Hub71's network of corporate and government partners.

The selected start-up will also receive AED 250,000 in in-kind incentives and AED 250,000 in cash through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) note. Additional start-ups will be considered for Hub71's Immersion Programme, which includes a week of curated sessions in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-India Start-up Series 2.0 aims to connect Indian entrepreneurs with investors and business opportunities in the UAE, providing selected ventures with avenues to explore international expansion. (ANI)