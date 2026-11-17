A liquefied petroleum ​gas tanker sent a ​distress signal on ‌Tuesday off ​Bulgaria's Black Sea coast just miles from where another ship was ‌struck by a drone on Monday, two maritime sources and local media said. The Liberian-flagged vessel, Gas Husky, activated the distress ‌alert while it sailed about 60 nautical miles ‌off Cape Kaliakra, prompting an investigation by Bulgarian maritime authorities, Bulgarian public broadcaster BNG said.

The cause of the incident, which occurred ⁠inside ​Bulgaria's exclusive economic ⁠zone, and the state of the tanker and the crew was not ⁠immediately clear. The vessel's Greece-based manager was not immediately available ​for comment. The incident comes after a cargo ship ⁠carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch ⁠of ​coast on Monday. That was the latest in a spate of attacks that have left more than ⁠20 seafarers missing and feared dead and raised concerns about ⁠the widening ⁠conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.