In a major crackdown on the inter-state drug trafficking network operating in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla Police have arrested an alleged main supplier of chitta (heroin) from Pinjore in Haryana, who was reportedly supplying the contraband to youths in the Theog and Kotkhai areas of Shimla district. Investigation began with the recovery of 23 grams of heroin from two accused in Theog; police seized another 49 grams, Rs 1.02 lakh cash and an electronic weighing scale from the main supplier

The arrest of Omkar alias Omi, a native of Theog who was currently residing in Pinjore, Panchkula district of Haryana, led to the recovery of another 49 grams of chitta(heroin drug), Rs 1,02,500 in cash and an electronic weighing machine from his premises. With this recovery, the total seizure in the case has reached approximately 72 grams of chitta. The investigation, which began with the arrest of two alleged local drug peddlers and the recovery of 23 grams of heroin, subsequently exposed a wider inter-state supply network.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla City, Mehar Panwar, said the case originated on November 12, 2026, when police arrested two persons, identified as Papil Bhushan (37) and Suresh (39), both residents of Kotkhai tehsil, and recovered 23 grams of chitta from their possession. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Theog Police Station on November 13.

During interrogation and analysis of the call detail records (CDRs) of the arrested accused, investigators established that the two allegedly procured chitta from Omkar alias Omi through telephone contacts and made payments in cash. Following the leads, a police team conducted a raid at Pinjore in Haryana and arrested Omkar from his premises on November 15. A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of 49 grams of chitta, Rs 1,02,500 in cash and an electronic weighing machine.

Police investigations have further revealed that Omkar already faces two cases registered under the NDPS Act at Theog Police Station in 2021. According to the police, he had allegedly been involved in supplying chitta to the Theog-Kotkhai belt for a considerable period while operating from Haryana. Panwar said Shimla Police were now focusing on tracing the backward linkages of drug consignments rather than limiting their action to the seizure of narcotics and arrests at the local level.

She said that under the special drive against drug trafficking, Shimla Police had arrested 95 alleged key suppliers from outside Himachal Pradesh in 2026 so far, with links extending to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala. The corresponding figures were eight arrests in 2025 and 15 in 2024. Similarly, police have dismantled 70 inter-state drug trafficking networks through backwards-linkage investigations in 2026, compared with four such networks each in 2025 and 2024.

The police have also intensified financial investigations against drug traffickers, resulting in the seizure of assets worth more than Rs 12.60 crore so far, as part of efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting the narcotics trade. Panwar said the objective was to identify the main suppliers, establish their inter-state connections and take action against the entire supply chain to prevent drugs from reaching young people in Himachal Pradesh.

The investigation in the present case is continuing to establish further links and identify other persons associated with the network. Shimla Police had earlier registered an FIR against BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut over her controversial social media posts concerning the Gandhi family. The matter is currently under investigation by the police. (ANI)