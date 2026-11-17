BMW plans to launch its luxury Alpina brand in India next year, as it seeks to woo wealthy buyers and boost sales in the world's third-largest car market, sources familiar with the matter said.

The ‌German carmaker will roll out Alpina as a "standalone brand" across 10 Indian cities and has started recruiting candidates for a network strategy role that includes selecting dealer partners, analysing competition and planning a rollout, according to a job posting on LinkedIn. Alpina will broaden BMW's offerings in India at a time when the carmaker is ‌growing faster than the overall luxury auto market and is within striking distance of leader Mercedes-Benz . In the first half of 2026, BMW sold ‌9,075 cars in India, up 17% from a year earlier. For the same period, Mercedes sold 9,768 cars, an increase of 9%.

Top-end luxury cars in India are outperforming the overall market because buyers want to upgrade from off-the-shelf models and are spending more on customisation, said one of the sources, adding that the success of Mercedes-Maybach is one example. BMW wants to create ⁠a presence ​in this segment, which sits between its ⁠current models like the X1 SUV and 3 Series sedan at one end and Rolls-Royce at the other, the person added. The sources asked to remain anonymous because the plans ⁠have not been officially unveiled by the company.

BMW India did not respond to requests for comment. The plan to launch Alpina comes as India and the European Union close in ​on ratifying a trade deal which will significantly lower the current import tariff of 100% on luxury cars, paving the way for more ⁠such launches.

Under the deal, the tariff on a certain number of cars priced over €15,000 ($16,500) will immediately fall to 30% to 35%, a move that is expected to expand India's minuscule luxury market. Luxury ⁠models ​made up just over 1% of total passenger car sales of 4.4 million in India in 2025. Analysts and industry executives expect that share to grow to about 5% by 2030, drawing interest from carmakers like Hyundai Motor, which will bring its Genesis brand to India next year.

Meanwhile, Chinese carmaker ⁠BYD launched its luxury Denza brand in India last week and Tata Motors' British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover has begun local assembly of its Defender ⁠110 SUV. Mercedes reported record revenue in ⁠India in 2025 thanks to high demand for its top-end cars.

Demand for luxury in India is not limited to cars. A report from real estate consultancy Knight Frank said that a rise in the country's gross domestic product ‌of 38% in five years ‌is fuelling the domestic ultra-luxury market for homes, technology and lifestyle products.