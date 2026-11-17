The euro zone economy has held up ​better than expected this year thanks to ​external demand and will continue to grow ‌moderately ​in 2027 and 2028 even though France has the weakest growth prospects in the single currency area, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

In its regular ‌forecasts for the whole European Union and the 21 countries that share the euro currency, the Commission said euro zone economic growth would be 1.2% this year, the same as in 2025, raising its projection of 0.9% growth ‌from May. In 2027, the euro zone is to grow again by 1.2% and accelerate to 1.3% ‌in 2028, the Commission said. But France, the second biggest euro zone economy, is to expand only 0.4% this year and 0.6% in 2027 -- the weakest growth rate in all of the euro zone, the forecasts showed.

Euro zone inflation, pushed up by the ⁠surge in ​energy prices because of the ⁠U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started earlier this year, is to jump to 3.2% this year from 2.1% in 2025 and subside only ⁠to 3.1% in 2027, before decelerating to 2.1% again in 2028. Government finances will also deteriorate, the Commission forecast, with the ​aggregated euro zone budget deficit jumping to 3.5% of GDP in 2026 from 3.0% in 2025 ⁠and rising further to 3.6% in 2027 and 3.8% in 2028.

France, which was supposed to reduce its deficit to below the EU ⁠ceiling ​of 3.0% until 2029, will have a budget shortfall of 5.5% this year against 5.1% in 2025, which will fall only to 5.4% in 2027 and rise again to 5.7% in 2028 unless policies change, ⁠the Commission forecast. Euro zone public debt will continue to rise, the Commission said, forecasting a debt-to-GDP ratio of ⁠89.6% this year, from 88.6% ⁠in 2025, rising to 90.5% in 2027 and 91.3% in 2028.

French debt will rise even faster -- to 119.2% this year from 115.7% in 2025 and to ‌122.1% next ‌year and 123.2% in 2028, the Commission said.