US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday (local time) to participate in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and hold discussions with leaders of the Quad grouping, amid continuing geopolitical tensions and growing focus on Indo-Pacific security. Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Philippine Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Ilocos Norte Representative and presidential son Sandro Marcos, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton and Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto.'

Marching bands and young performers awaited Trump's arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's (NAIA) Balagbag Ramp on Tuesday afternoon as part of the reception arrangements. Trump's arrival in the Philippines marks the first leg of his multi-day Asia visit, during which he is expected to engage with regional leaders on security, trade and strategic cooperation.

On Tuesday, the US President is scheduled to participate in a meeting with Quad leaders from India, Japan and Australia to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the White House itinerary, the meeting will mark the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in two years and Trump's first such engagement during his current presidential term.

The Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, is a diplomatic partnership that focuses on cooperation across areas including maritime security, regional stability, critical and emerging technologies and economic resilience. Ahead of his departure for Asia on Monday, Trump described the visit as a "big trip" while speaking to reporters and indicated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Asia.

During his Philippines engagements, Trump is also scheduled to sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a dinner with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders. The 49th ASEAN Summit is being held in the Philippines from November 15 to 17, bringing together leaders from Southeast Asia and partner countries to discuss regional and international developments.

The Philippines' chairmanship has placed particular emphasis on maritime security, regional stability and negotiations between ASEAN and China over a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea. The summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific, with regional countries seeking to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, economic partnerships and strategic challenges.

Trump's participation in the ASEAN and Quad engagements also comes amid continuing international tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation involving the United States and Iran. Following his engagements in Manila, Trump is scheduled to hold a state visit and attend a lunch banquet hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

He will subsequently depart for Shenzhen, China, where he is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. On Thursday, Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, with discussions expected to cover major international issues, including Iran and nuclear non-proliferation. (ANI)