The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit on Tuesday adopted a joint statement to strengthen cooperation in disaster management, with India and the Southeast Asian grouping agreeing to enhance early warning systems, share satellite data, conduct joint preparedness exercises and promote the use of artificial intelligence in disaster risk assessment and response coordination. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management outlines measures to deepen collaboration across the entire disaster management cycle, covering prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

The two sides recognised their shared exposure to natural hazards, including earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones, extreme heat and landslides, and acknowledged their disproportionate impact on people in vulnerable situations. Under the agreement, India and ASEAN will strengthen regular consultations between the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM), the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to improve coordination between their respective disaster management mechanisms.

The joint statement also calls for enhanced cooperation on early warning systems for earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones and landslides. This will include the voluntary sharing of satellite data, seismic monitoring information and meteorological forecasts, in accordance with national laws and regulations. The two sides will also explore the use of space-based data and applications, building on ongoing ASEAN-India space cooperation, for disaster risk assessment, monitoring and forecasting.

On preparedness and response, the agreement provides for regular training exercises, simulation drills and exchanges of disaster response personnel between India and ASEAN member states. It also seeks to facilitate the rapid deployment of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief following a request from or with the consent of an affected member state. The statement further encourages cooperation between the armed forces and civil defence agencies of India and ASEAN countries under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, while recognising the primary role of civilian authorities and the use of military assets as a last resort.

The agreement also focuses on post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, including the exchange of best practices and environmentally sustainable approaches. It calls for capacity-building initiatives for vulnerable communities and meaningful participation of women, youth, older persons and persons with disabilities in disaster preparedness and recovery. Technology cooperation is another key component, with both sides agreeing to promote the safe, responsible and ethical application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics for disaster risk assessment, early warning and response coordination.

India and ASEAN will also encourage cooperation between their research institutions on disaster-resilient technologies and infrastructure standards. Joint training programmes, scholarships and technical exchanges for disaster management professionals are also envisaged under the statement. For implementation, the joint statement tasks relevant ASEAN sectoral bodies, including the ACDM, and their Indian counterparts with identifying concrete activities in line with the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030.

The agreement was adopted during the summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of India-ASEAN cooperation amid global uncertainties. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the world had experienced consecutive crises in recent years and required "peace, stability and predictability".

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," he said. The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of India-ASEAN engagement under India's Act East Policy, noting that cooperation had moved beyond shared culture and heritage to include digital technology, defence and space.

He reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality and said the partnership would contribute to building a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit was hosted by the Philippines as the chair of the regional grouping for 2026. The year is also being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, ahead of the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. (ANI)