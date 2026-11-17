Hungary ‌is ​suspending railway traffic to and from Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday after a Russian drone ‌attack in western Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russian strikes on ‌its energy infrastructure caused power outages in eight regions, while Ukraine struck ‌the bridge linking southern Russia and Crimea for a second straight day. "A Russian drone recently crashed in Zakarpattia, 300 metres from the Mukachevo railway station. The ⁠Hungarian ​crew of ⁠a train arriving from Hungary was ordered to disembark," Magyar said.

"We are suspending rail traffic ⁠between Hungary and Ukraine for today and tomorrow." Earlier on Tuesday Hungarian foreign ​minister Anita Orban said in a statement that at about 0900 ⁠GMT Russian drones attacked Zakarpattia in three waves, primarily targeting the areas around Mukachevo ⁠and ​Uzhhorod.

"As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine's civilian population, similar operations against Zakarpattia, which until now has been relatively protected ⁠due to its geographical location, can also be expected in the future," she ⁠said. Zakarpattia is ⁠home to an ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

In May, Hungary summoned Russia's ambassador over a drone attack ‌on western ‌Ukraine.