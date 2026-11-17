As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the Bari Brahmana Industry Conclave 2026 on Tuesday, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) President Tarun Singla sought urgent support for legacy factories, stating, “Our appeal is about survival.” Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Finance Minister Javed Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and Rajya Sabha MP Shammi Oberoi joined the Chief Minister at the conclave organised by the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA).

Presenting the industry’s concerns during the welcome address, BBIA President and Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) Chairman Tarun Singla warned that distressed factories cannot afford prolonged policy delays while financial obligations mount. “A struggling industrial unit cannot wait indefinitely for financial conditions to improve. Its interest is accumulating today. Its wages are due this month. Its customer is deciding today where to place the next order,” Singla said, urging that urgency on the factory floor be reflected in swift government decisions.

Describing older local enterprises as the “startups of an earlier generation” that now need support to stay afloat, he stressed that their demands were rooted in protecting livelihoods rather than seeking windfalls. “Our appeal is about survival. It is about paying salaries on time, servicing bank liabilities and keeping production running. There is no ambition to build a grand palace behind this request. There is the much simpler hope that the factory gate will open tomorrow morning and our workers will have another day's employment,” Singla said.

“The name on a factory gate belongs to an entrepreneur, but the livelihood behind that gate belongs to many families,” he added. At the same time, Singla thanked the Abdullah-led government for recent ease-of-doing-business measures, particularly the issuance of S.O. 267, S.O. 268, and S.O. 269—which granted eligible units a fresh opportunity to file pending tax reimbursement claims—and the amendment to the negative list benefiting local manufacturers extracting edible oil directly from oilseeds.

Recalling Abdullah’s earlier tenure as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when the 2002 Central Industrial Package accelerated industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, Singla said the fraternity looked to his experience to protect existing units alongside attracting new investments. Earlier, the conclave opened with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a visual presentation tracing the growth of the 967.81-acre Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex since the late 1970s under the vision of former Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

BBIA office-bearers and co-chairpersons of the Federation of Industries representing Gangyal, Samba, and Kathua industrial areas, among others, also attended the programme held under the motto “Welcome the New, Protect the Existing”. (ANI)